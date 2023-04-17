The world around us continues to change and evolve daily. As a school district, we embrace this change to better suit the needs of our students.
The beauty of being in school and knowing you have your whole life ahead of you is the ability to explore and figure out what you want your future to be. The Sidney Central School District works hard to make sure students have as many opportunities as possible, no matter if students see themselves heading off to college, entering the workforce, or going into the military.
One initiative we are working on making stronger is work-based learning. Much of this is done through partnerships, which give our students the chance to see what they might enjoy. Or, in the case of one of our partnerships, it allows our students to see work-based learning in action.
This type of learning gives students employable and transferable skills. One need not look any further than Sidney CSD’s partnership with The Raymond Corporation. Our students have benefited heavily from this partnership, which includes the Raymond Room at Sidney. The room is a spot where those interested in a career in welding can work. Many of these students also learn their craft through DCMO BOCES, and then have a spot in the district to hone their skills when not on the BOCES campus.
The results have been wonderful as several of our students in recent years graduated and immediately went right to work for The Raymond Corporation. The skills they developed, through work-based learning experiences, lead to local employment directly out of high school.
More and more students look toward the trades as a path they want to take after high school. Some will use these work-based learning opportunities to decide their college choice. Once at college, these students are already ahead of many incoming freshmen.
One of our seniors, Kirsten Pepper-Cole, is in the auto tech program at DCMO BOCES. Recently, Kirsten worked for two weeks with Sidney CSD district mechanics Jim Button and Mark Hotaling. This wasn’t just an instructional sort of opportunity — she had the chance to work closely with our mechanics, learning about DOT regulations, working on the buses, and getting hands-on experience to learn different aspects of the job.
When experiences like this are based in-house, we also have the chance to watch our students prosper. Maybe one day we will be able to welcome them back to the district, not as a student, but as an employee.
Watching students in real-time environments is on display with our partnership with SUNY Oneonta as we work to get more of their students in our classrooms. Besides traditional student teachers, we have welcomed Oneonta block students, which is the semester before education majors start their student teaching assignments.
These students work with our teachers and classes in various roles. Students benefit from the additional exposure to real-time classroom work. The district also sees a benefit as these students help in our classrooms, and we also have a pipeline to possible future teachers.
On top of that, the block students don’t have classes on Fridays. They are approved substitutes in our district, which allows them to gain experience in that aspect as well. This has also been great for the district to have the SUNY students available for substitute teachers.
The educational world continues to evolve, and work-based learning is constantly growing. We are happy with the opportunities we’ve given our students and the partnerships we’ve developed. We are excited for what the future will hold.
Eben Bullock is superintendent of Sidney Central School.
