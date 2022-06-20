UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
John P. Lambert of Cooperstown was among than 1,700 students named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Students of the month for June at Milford Central School are eighth grader Toby Cotten and ninth grader Scott Genardo.
Prizes for Fenimore Art Museum’s Young at Art Regional Youth Art Contest were awarded recently. The grand prize was awarded to 12th grader Monica Kennedy of Hartwick, a homeschooled student, for her drawing "Reach for Yore Memories."
A total of 32 winning works of art were selected from 320 submissions for the exhibit, Young at Art! Inspired by Memory, on view at Fenimore Art Museum through July 4. The works may also be seen online at fenimoreartmuseum.org/youngatart2022.
Young at Art is sponsored in part by Bank of Cooperstown, New York Central Mutual Insurance, the Black Family Foundation; and Stewart’s Holiday Match.
BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY
Jaelyn Jaquay of Cherry Valley was inducted into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, at Baldwin Wallace University in the spring semester.
Jaquay, a graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School majoring in communication sciences and disorders and psychology, shared the honor with 11 other students.
Society membership is extended to psychology majors and minors with second semester sophomore status who have completed at least nine semester hours of psychology courses, have a minimum 3.4 grade-point average overall and have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average in psychology courses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.