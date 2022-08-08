Is it really August already?
It seems like yesterday we were celebrating the Class of 2022 and wishing them the best as they made their way into the world, be it college, serving in the armed forces, or heading into the workforce.
Alas, here we are now a month away from welcoming students back into school for the 2022-23 year!
It’s always busy at the Sidney Central School District during the summer months. Of course, our maintenance department is working as hard as always to get the schools looking beautiful for the upcoming school year. We have other projects going throughout the summer, but the best part is always our four-week summer enrichment program.
This program has been a key part of the summer for more than a decade, but this year was a bit special. After losing the program in 2020 because of the pandemic, the program returned last year, though in a cohort setup.
This year, we were back fully, and it was wonderful to see.
Between the enrichment program and our weekly sports camps, we had about 200 kids in kindergarten through sixth grade on campus each week, Monday through Thursday.
The camps are free for students and run concurrently with our summer meals program, which offers students up to age 18 free breakfast and lunch each day. This gives families the chance to have breakfast and lunch with one another, if they so choose. And what fun the kids seemed to have!
Our enrichment program has developed over the years and it’s a program where students have a great deal of fun — as they should during the summer — but they also get to learn. The learning process never ends, and our staff has done a tremendous job developing classes that allow the students to actively enjoy the learning process through exploratory skills, authentic experience, and hands-on learning.
There are too many different classes to mention them all, but these age-appropriate classes give students the ability to hone in on their skills and/or develop other ones. We had options in many of the STEM areas, health and wellness areas, as well as choices such as culinary arts.
The program isn’t structured like classes in that there aren’t books, homework or tests. It’s more based on hands-on learning, exploration and fun activities that includes some down time as well so kids can be kids. It’s not a bad thing that they also had pool time and the like, to just play.
During the course of the summer, it’s fun to watch our kids continue to grow, though in an environment that they know, feel safe in and are surrounded by loving and caring adults.
It’s fun to be able to walk into classrooms and see our students engage in these activities, and for them to show you how proud they are at the completion of a project, or when they learn something new.
Learning is always ongoing. Years ago, students might have had some things they were expected to work on over the course of the summer to prepare for the upcoming school year and the next grade in which they would attend.
In 2022, it’s nice to know the ongoing learning process has taken a different shape, but still allows our students to continue growing as they prepare for the start of another school year.
Eben Bullock is superintendent of Sidney Central School.
