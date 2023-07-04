The weather cooperated Monday, the eve of the Fourth of July, and about 30 speedboats and pontoons participated in the Otsego Lake Association’s annual parade.
“Given the weather predictions, it went much better than expected,” Wayne Bunn, OLA boat parade committee chairman, said Monday.
The boat parade has been a tradition since 2013. Bunn said that in past years, the parade featured as many as 50 boats.
Themed this year “Our Glimmerglass Shines,” the parade formed at Three Mile Point in Cooperstown and proceeded to Lake Front Park, hugging the western shore of the lake.
Some of the boats joined the parade along the way, others rode along observing.
The grand finale of the parade was local resident Geoff Nye’s “flying boat,” The Buccaneer, co-piloted by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.
A flying boat is small aircraft that has a specialized hull allowing it to land on and take off from water.
The parade was led by the SUNY Oneonta 37-foot biological field station’s barge, the Anondontoides.
Judges on board — Captain Paul Lord, Joan Bunn, Debbie Creedon and Kiyoko Yokota — recorded the theme and owner of each boat and awarded five general prizes.
An awards ceremony was called off when thunderous rain clouds moved in.
The top boats included Robert Nelson and Van Ramsey’s pontoon boat with a red bow, Tom and Kathy Chase’s pontoon boat with a colorful horse, the family of Ed and Joan Bagley’s boat, Barbara LaCourt’s boat and the flying boat of Geoff Nye.
Spectators watched from the shore along the parade route between the launch site at Three Mile Point and Lake Front Park.
The Otsego Lake Association is a conservation organization created for the protection and preservation of Otsego Lake. The group’s other activities include public outreach and education on the lake’s health, lake clean-up days, invasive species monitoring and eradication and scientific support of research projects.
View photographs of boat parades from past years at www.otsegolakeassociation.org and more photos of this year’s boat parade at www.coopercrier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.