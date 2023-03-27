The SUNY Oneonta baseball team swept a doubleheader against Plattsburgh State on Monday, extending their winning streak to ten games.
The Red Dragons won the first game 3-2.
Liam Kaseta went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk in the win, while Anthony Foglia went 1-for-4 with a double.
Jake Barrett, Sean Liquori, and Nick Jacoby tallied two hits apiece.
Devin Rooney allowed two runs over six innings while striking out eight.
Oneonta won 5-1 in the second game.
Josh Gilkey went 3-for-5 with a triple, while Nate Guillen went 2-for-4 with a double in the win.
Michael Sadowski earned the win for the Red Dragons, pitching five and one-third innings without allowing an earned run, while striking out nine.
Oneonta (12-3) will host SUNY Canton for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
SUNY Oneonta 3, Plattsburgh State 2 (Sunday)
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated Plattsburgh State on Sunday after scoring three runs in the second inning and holding on with good pitching.
Liam Kaseta went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Nick Jacoby went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the win.
Sean Liquori allowed two runs over six innings while striking out three.
Skidmore 9, SUNY Oneonta 7, 9 innings (Sunday) SUNY Oneonta 7, Skidmore 5 (Sunday)
The SUNY Oneonta softball team split a doubleheader against Skidmore on Sunday.
In a back-and-forth first game, the Red Dragons tied it in the seventh inning to force extra innings, and again in the eighth after Skidmore took the lead, but ultimately fell in the ninth.
Sara Cartier and Cailin Hall were each 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI, while Sophia Mangone was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss.
Marissa Dionisio allowed two runs over four and one-third innings while striking out three.
In the second game, the Red Dragons held on to win and earn a split of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Aysia Oliver went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, while Marissa Nagel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Gianna Cancelleri and Sara Cartier each had two hits in the win.
Anna Torgerson earned the win, allowing two runs over four innings, while striking out three.
Oneonta (3-10-1) will host St. Lawrence for a doubleheader on Saturday.
