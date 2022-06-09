SUNY Oneonta has been recognized for its commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students. SUNY Oneonta has been named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction, New York College of Distinction, and Public College of Distinction.
The college is being recognized for excelling in the areas of student engagement, teaching, community and successful outcomes, as well as for its use of experiential learning to prepare students for future careers. SUNY Oneonta is receiving special recognition for its undergraduate Business and Education programs, which employ a variety of experiential learning tactics.
Colleges of Distinction are picked through a rigorous vetting and interviewing process identifying schools that provide a personalized education catered to students’ interests.
“We’re looking for such qualities as stability, practical experiences, advising and mentoring, high-impact practices, and successful outcomes for students,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “It’s wonderful to see how SUNY Oneonta really exemplifies these qualities within the field.”
Colleges of Distinction believes that “a thorough selection process requires more than an overview of institutional data, statistics and size of endowment. Instead, the Colleges of Distinction selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools, accepting only those that adhere to the four distinctions.
“This recognition is significant because it highlights colleges’ commitment to experiential learning,” said SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle. “We know students learn best by doing and take pride in the many opportunities SUNY Oneonta offers for students to do so.”
To earn the recognition, SUNY Oneonta demonstrated the following:
• Engaged Students – Students at SUNY Oneonta have the opportunity to take an active part in their learning through a variety of experiential learning opportunities such as internships, volunteer work, research, study abroad, faculty-led trips, student leadership roles, club activities, and more.
• Great Teaching – With small class sizes, accessible faculty, and an emphasis on learning by doing, SUNY Oneonta offers many opportunities for personalized learning. Students get plenty of interaction with faculty members who are not just scholars and teachers but also club advisers, research partners, and mentors.
• Vibrant Community – Creating connections with peers outside of the classroom is an important part of a well-rounded college experience. SUNY Oneonta offers hundreds of hours of entertainment, athletic events, and social programming every semester to help students find a sense of belonging and meaning throughout their campus experience. With more than 150 student clubs and organizations, there’s an activity for every interest.
• Successful Outcomes – SUNY Oneonta students are well prepared for life after college. According to a survey of 2021 graduates six months after graduation, 81% were employed and/or continuing their education, and 84% said their current occupation was related to their SUNY Oneonta major. SUNY Oneonta’s strong alumni network also helps students find and land jobs, as well as participation in service-learning activities close to campus and further afield.
“When we focus all of our attention on how schools stack up against one another, we lose track of what really matters: the students themselves,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and their own environment in which they’re most likely to thrive…We’re inspired by the ways in which SUNY Oneonta immerses students in their fields, all while fostering a welcoming community that will support them through and beyond their college years.”
