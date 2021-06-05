Starting Monday, June 7, the state COVID vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta will be part of the state's "Vax and Scratch" program, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday morning.
The local site and nine others added to the program will be open to walk-ins and appointments. Individuals vaccinated at one of the sites through June 11 will receive a free $20 state lottery scratch-off ticket worth up to $5 million.
"A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19," Cuomo said in a media release. "This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket."
Other sited participating in the program next week are Queensbury Aviation Mall — Sears, Rochester Dome Arena in Henrietta, Jones Beach — Field 3 in Wantagh, Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, SUNY Orange in Middletown, Ulster Fairgrounds in New Paltz, Bay Eden Senior Center in the Bronx, SUNY Potsdam and the University at Buffalo South Campus.
