The Supreme Court of the United States began its new term Monday with a couple welcome changes.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black female justice, took her seat on the court, making that august body look a bit more like America.
Indeed, the addition of Jackson gives the court four female members for the first time in history — bringing the gender divide as close to equal as it can get in an odd-numbered body.
It could be argued that Black Americans are still underrepresented, but adding Jackson means Justice Clarence Thomas is no longer a minority of one.
Jackson has been waiting for months to fully begin her new role since being confirmed in April and sworn in when Justice Stephen Breyer retired in June.
Her husband, Patrick, and her parents were in the audience Monday, as were the parents of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and his wife, Ashley.
It’s progress.
And, for the first time in two and a half years, since the court closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the public was allowed inside the courtroom, although the court is continuing to provide live audio of arguments on its website.
It’s symbolic, but symbols matter. In a nation where the government derives its power from the people, the people should have as much access as practical to the work being done on their behalf.
Because of the pandemic the court is still closed to the public outside of arguments. And two justices reminded us that COVID is not gone. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has diabetes and has worn a mask in court consistently during the pandemic, and Justice Elena Kagan, who the court said tested negative for COVID-19 but had been exposed to someone with the virus. wore masks on Monday.
This is a time of declining public support for the court. According to the Associated Press, polls following the court’s abortion decision have shown a sharp drop in the court’s approval rating and in people’s confidence in the court as an institution. A poll over the summer found 43% of Americans saying they have hardly any confidence in the court, up from 27% earlier in the year.
Those numbers are not likely to get better. The court has already begun to hear arguments in controversial cases and, with its 6-3 conservative majority, risks becoming — in the view of too many Americans — a rubber stamp rather than an honest broker. It would be detrimental to our republic if that situation were to erode too far.
This term’s significant cases include a struggle over whether Alabama must draw an additional Black majority congressional district and a controversial Republican-led appeal that could dramatically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted by handing more power to state legislatures.
There’s also the case of a Colorado website designer who says her religious beliefs prevent her working with same-sex couples on their weddings. Next month, the justices will hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions.
It’s fair to say this Supreme Court term will offer plenty of fodder for the next generation’s history books. It will be fascinating to watch.
