The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Rotary Club of Cooperstown are teaming up to present the Ultimutt Dog Show on Saturday, June 18 at the SQSPCA.
“We’ve never done anything like this before,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said. “When Rotary approached us, we were excited. With the new campus, we can’t wait to welcome people.”
According to a media release, this will be the first Ultimutt Dog Show hosted at the shelter. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be 10 dog show classes, a canine agility course, children’s activities, pet photos, vendors and food trucks, and the shelter will be open for visitors, the release said. Haynes said WZOZ Announcer Leslie Ann Parmeter will emcee the event.
“We still need participants,” Haynes said. “People can go online and see which ones are available.”
Admission is free and families can bring their dogs to watch the show or join the competition. Dog show categories include: Best Trick, Biggest, Smallest, Best Costume, Cutest, Ugliest, Best Owner/Pet Lookalike, Favorite Senior Sweetheart (10+ years), Best Tail Wag and Best Rescue. Friendly, fun-loving dogs can be registered for one class at a cost of $15 or $25 for two classes. All profits from this event will be split between the SQSPCA and the Rotary Club of Cooperstown.
“The entry fee includes an Ultimutt Dog Show bandana,” Haynes said in the release. “Dogs placing first in their class will move on to compete for the title of Best in Show.”
The SQSPCA is at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the village of Cooperstown. Check-in for dog show entrants will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. with classes starting at 11 a.m. After the show classes are complete, the yard will be transformed into an agility course for owners to enjoy with their dogs.
Parking will be available across the street from the SQSPCA at Kevin’s Royal Automotive and a trolley will be running people (and their dogs) both to and from the event.
“The Cooperstown Rotary Club is very excited to be partnering with our good friends at the SQSPCA. Our goal is to provide the community with an event for the whole family and at the same time raise money to continue our ongoing missions to serve our community when and where we are needed,” said Rotarian Susan Miosek, who proposed the fund-raiser.
Visit www.sqspca.org/ultimutt-dog-show/ to register for dog show classes. The deadline for the Ultimutt Dog Show registration is Thursday, June 16. Call 607-547-8111 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.