A pair of kayakers came north from Pennsylvania to paddle the Susquehanna River Water Trail, starting in Cooperstown.
The Susquehanna, America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic Ocean, has two notable long-distance routes including the 444-mile main stem paddle (known as the ‘444’) that runs from Cooperstown to Havre de Grace, Maryland, and the West Branch’s 228-mile paddle from Cherry Tree to Northumberland, both in Pennsylvania.
Two Lancaster County residents decided to paddle both routes in a single year, racking up more than 660 miles.
Mark Heller and John Laughlin of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, made the trek last year.
Looking back on the adventure, Heller said the 444 expedition was their first serious encounter with the Susquehanna River, and their first overnight trip along a waterway.
Laughlin said, “I had read about the three guys that did the 444 last November [2020], and one of the guys was an amateur. It was his first time out, and I thought ‘If that guy can do it, so can I.’”
“I pulled from many different sources, mining data from others who had done the trip, gathering a list of portages, and downloading all of that information into a GPS app that I could use in airplane mode while out on the water,” Heller said. “New York was definitely a challenge to find any maps and information, but once I looked into Pennsylvania there were plenty of maps and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership had a lot of great resources.”
Having some experienced paddlers along for the start of their journey helped.
“For the first three days of our 444 attempt, we were actually a group of five,” Laughlin said. “One of the guys had some great outdoor expedition skills, so we leaned upon him. After spending three days with him, we learned enough to get us through the rest of the journey on our own.”
While the main stem of the Susquehanna River is longer than the West Branch, the pair said the nature of that section is more conducive to those just getting started in the realm of overnight river trips.
Heller said, “Starting on the North Branch, was the best way to do it because we could stop in towns. It eases you into things. If you forget something, you can take out at the next river town and find a convenience store.”
Halfway through the 444 paddle, the pair began planning part two of their adventure.
“We decided right there on the water to paddle it [the West Branch] in September,” Laughlin said.
Several months after their May paddle of the 444, the pair set out to tackle the 228-mile West Branch — bringing their paddling total for the Susquehanna River Water Trail to 672 miles.
“The West Branch far exceeded my expectations. It was just gorgeous; just spectacular,” Laughlin said. “I highly recommend the section from Shawville to Renovo, and I could see us doing that every year. You can close your eyes and open them and feel like you’re in Colorado or Montana. It’s wild.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise on thiat section was the appearance of a wild bull elk and two cows at the river’s edge.
Heller said, “It was right there, so close, just 50-70 yards away. In my mind it was just so out of place. I’m used to seeing deer; I’m used to seeing different things in the woods, but they were three to four times the size; they were huge.”
Thinking back on their paddle of the 444, they were also not prepared for the tides. For the lower piece of the river that empties into the Chesapeake Bay, they recommend checking the tidal charts. “We were paddling against the tides for the last stretch and it’s something we just didn’t come across in our research. Planning for the tides would have made the stretch a lot easier.”
They remarked on helpful people they met on the way.
The two were met with restaurants willing to fill their canteens with water, happy to stay late, or open early. They encountered landowners who allowed use of their private docks or a grassy patch to spend the night.
“We were blessed,” Laughlin said. “We met so many wonderful people who were helpful and when we told them what we were doing they were even more helpful. It was nice having these cheerleaders along the way.”
Alana Jajko is the director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.
She can be reached at ajajko@susquehannagreenway.org
