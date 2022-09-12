The Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival will celebrate northern Catskills garlic growing on Sept. 17.
The festival will take place at Wood Bull Antiques in Milford from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The festival began in 2001 with three garlic growers who wanted to have a local festival to support our local growers,” said Marybeth Vargha, festival organizer and member of the Susquehanna Valley Garlic Growers Association.
“Our goal was to have everyone there showcase local farms, businesses and talent. This includes the musicians, food vendors and artists. Our t-shirt designs were commissioned from local artists,” she said.
Eric Erway, from Veg-Table Farm, became a part of the festival five years after it started.
“The event will have multiple musicians starting around 10 a.m. and finishing in the afternoon. Crystal Steward-Courtens from Cornell Cooperative Extension will be there to answer questions,” he said. “The festival will feature several different types of garlic and there will be around six to seven different garlic vendors selling a variety of goods such as garlic braids or garlic by the pound.”
Vendors will also be available to provide tips for aspiring garlic growers and will give demonstrations, according to information provided to The Daily Star from the Susquehanna Valley Garlic Growers Association.
Garlic growers that will be in attendance include Dismal Inn Sugar Company, Big Sky Farm, The Veg-Table Farm, Bill Powers, Dancing Veggie Farm, Masonville Valley Farm and Woodlawn Farm according to the information provided.
Food will be provided by Health on Wheels and Andre’s Blue Ribbon BBQ. Music and entertainment will include Hopper, Gravel Yard, Marvin Zakow and Khalil Jade.
Kiraly Farm will sell sunflower and flaxseed oil and shiitake mushrooms.
Other lectures include a braiding demonstration by Warren Ainslie and a seminar on learning about Black Garlic, according to the information provided.
According to Erway, attendance at the event has been consistent over the years, but the festival is becoming increasingly popular.
“The festival really propelled garlic growing,” he said. “There are tons of different growers ranging from home growers, to variety growers and people who grow for sale. We grow more to sell garlic by the pound but we also sell a lot of planting garlic such as German white, German red, red rezan and softneck OB8+3 garlic. “
According to Vargha, “We’ve been doing this festival long enough that the planning has become routine. We are always looking for some new growers and people who have garlic products which an be a challenge because people can be so busy and might not have time for a festival.”
Last year was the festival’s 20th anniversary and Vargha said that the Susquehanna Valley Garlic Growers Association is “very happy to still be a local fixture.”
“So many people come every year,” she said. “They wouldn’t want to miss it. I remember our first was one week after 9/11 which was pretty sombering. Some years the weather was quite rainy but we still had a decent turn-out. Even the musicians kept playing inside a tent.”
Although this year’s season for garlic growing was a dry one, Erway said that the yield was on average and all the garlic from Veg-Table Farm “looks beautiful, is sizeable and is clean.”
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
