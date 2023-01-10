We applaud the members of the The Friends of Swart-Wilcox House Museum for advancing a proposal to expand the Oneonta landmark by adding a barn to the museum site.
The group presented a building project to the Oneonta Common Council Finance and Human Resources Committee on Monday, Jan. 9.
The city owns the museum, which is the oldest house in the city and on the National Register of Historic Places. The friends organization oversees, plans and runs the programs at the museum.
Norma Slawson, a member of the organization, said a property owner on Crumhorn Mountain would like to donate a barn from the time period to the city.
“That’s so cool,” Council Member and Chair of the Finance Committee Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said at Monday’s meeting.
We agree.
The barn would replace the original barn on the site, which was burned in 1968 as a fire exercise, according to information supplied to the committee by the friends. It would “complete the old Oneonta farmstead concept,” an overview document said.
According to a handout furnished by the organization, the barn offered, built in the early 1800s, has hand-hewn beams and wooden pegs.
The museum group made a compelling case to proceed with the project.
Slawson said a barn is needed because “we’ve run out of room in the house. There are so many artifacts.”
She said the barn could also accommodate the attendees to a Summer Sunday program in case of rain. “There is no room in the house. If we have a rainy season, there is space to cover 50 to 60 people. The city could use it for large meetings.”
Those summer programs are popular. Being able to hold them regardless of weather would be a very good thing.
The barn would also have climate controlled heat and air conditioning for the museum’s documents and textiles, she said. “We have Henry Wilcox’s diaries; 17 of them that have been transcribed,” Slawson said. “We need a larger space.”
Again, a good reason to expand the museum. Historic preservation is important.
Some of the groundwork has already been done. An archaeological study has identified the site of the original barn and a site where the replacement barn could be placed to best accomplish its mission.
The organization asked the committee to approve allocating $1,750 from the Swart-Wilcox fund to pay for an engineering study on how much it will cost to dismantle and move the barn, build a foundation, hook up utilities, design new spaces in the barn including exhibit space, storage, work area and restrooms and construct a new driveway. That fund has $90,000 in it, Finance Director Virginia Lee said during the meeting, so the funds are readily available.
We also note that the museum group is not asking the city to foot the bill.
“We do plan to launch a fundraising campaign,” Slawson said. The organization also plans to apply for grants.
This is a solid proposal that serves many purposes. It will enhance Oneonta’s cherished Swart-Wilcox Museum by returning the lot to something closer to its original appearance, it will guarantee the preservation of the centuries-old barn and it will provide the gathering space and historic preservation space the museum needs to continue its mission of keeping the city’s early history alive in the minds of citizens.
This is a big project. It’s going to require a lot of work and a lot of money to fund that work. But the result is bound to a be a point of pride for Oneonta — something residents will enjoy and others will travel to see.
As the city looks to its future through things like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, it can further enhance that future by looking to the past.
We hope the city’s Common Council will support the study and we hope area residents get behind the fundraising campaign to make this project a reality.
