Teamsters strike at food distribution facility ends
PLYMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A nearly three-week strike by truckers at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor has come to and end with a new labor agreement, the Teamsters union said.
The five-year agreement includes an immediate $5 per hour pay raise, an $11 per hour raise over the course of the agreement, improved retirement benefits, and keeps drivers on the union health insurance plan, the Teamsters Local 653 said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
About 300 workers at the Sysco facility in Plympton south of Boston went on strike Oct. 1.
“I’ve never been prouder to be a Teamster. This fight proves that we truly are the biggest, fastest, strongest union in the world,” Local 653 shop steward Kevin Whitten said. “This strike brought members together like never before and built solidarity that will continue for years to come.”
An email seeking comment was left Friday with a spokesperson for Houston-based Sysco.
More than a dozen picketers at the facility were arrested early Monday after blocking the exits with tractor-trailers and preventing some employees from leaving.
Sysco, which has distribution facilities across the country, supplies food to schools, hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and other businesses. The Plympton facility remained operational during the strike with third-party drivers.
AmEx profits up 3%, but still sets cash aside for downturn
NEW YORK (AP) — American Express profits rose a modest 3% in the third quarter despite a significant rise in spending by cardmembers.
Revenue surged 24% to $13.56 billion, but profit its being curbed as the credit card giant sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover potential credit losses in a volatile global economy.
Shares slumped 6.5% in morning trading Friday. The New York company earned $1.88 billion, or $2.47 a share, or a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. It’s also up from the $1.83 billion, or $2.27 a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Despite double-digit increases in cardmember spending, new accounts opened, and healthy revenue, AmEx set aside $778 million to cover potential loan losses this quarter. That’s nearly double what larger banks like Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America reported putting in reserve when they reported quarterly results last week.
The company said the reason for the higher reserves was higher levels of loans provided by the company. AmEx has been moving to a more traditional business model encouraging card users to keep a balance — as well as the fact that even its well-to-do customers are getting hit by inflation. Total loans were $103.9 billion, up from $79.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. “We have not seen changes in the spending behaviors of our customers, but we are mindful of the mixed signals in the broader economy and have plans in place to pivot should the operating environment change dramatically,” said CEO and Chairman Steve Squeri in a prepared statement.
AmEx told investors the company expects to have higher loan losses and charge-offs in the coming quarters, but says it will remain below pre-pandemic levels.
Setting aside the cloudy economic forecast, AmEx’s cardmembers are having no problem spending on their cards. The company saw $394.4 million spent on its network last quarter, up 19% from a year earlier. Average cardmember spending was up 13% from a year earlier to $5,886.
The company now expects full-year earnings to be above its previous forecast of $9.25 to $9.65 per share.
