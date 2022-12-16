I’ll lead with this: If you haven’t had the pleasure of visiting a large city around the holidays, you should make the trip ASAP! I’ve taken two school trips to cities around the holidays — last year to Philadelphia and this year to New York City — and the environment is nothing short of fantastic.
At every turn there are lights galore, the most gorgeous trees, adorable markets and busy ice skating rinks. and while the sheer amount of people can be a bit overwhelming, seeing everyone bundled in sleek winter clothes and sharing every experience with people you’ve never met is quite exhilarating. Not to mention that walking through seas of people all day has a way of making it almost impossible to feel lonely.
Our day in New York City sure was crowded, though. We started and ended our day in Bryant Park, the location of one of the city’s major markets. When we arrived, the park actually wasn’t too busy yet, and a lot of the vendors weren’t even open; it was a much different story by the evening. Once we came back, there were so many people around that you could barely see a foot in front of you! But the energy was amazing, and the food and shops were even better.
Because the park is basically in the backyard of the New York Public Library, we walked over there next. and boy, the library must be one of the most serene, beautiful buildings in the country. The paintings, sculptures and architecture were all fabulous, and there was just so much history contained within. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to see many books because the library is broken up into more buildings than just the main one, but the main building itself was simply amazing. Plus, I’ve come to the conclusion that you haven’t lived until you’ve seen the stone lions wearing wreaths around their necks.
After the library, we took the subway to the Chelsea Market. Before I rave about the market, the subway definitely deserves some attention. If you’ve ever been on the subway in NYC, you know that it can get pretty crowded. But if you’ve ever taken the subway with a group of 20 students and two chaperones, you know that crowded doesn’t even begin to cover it! It was such a tight fit that most of us were getting intimately familiar with every puffy coat in the place, and standing up in a moving train wasn’t helping.
But the cramped train ride aside, the Chelsea Market was fantastic. There were too many shops and restaurants to count, and the decorations were flawless. The food was very expensive, but the quality made up for it, and you probably could’ve done all your holiday shopping just in the market.
From the market we proceeded to walk the Highline, which of course was another great experience. Seeing all the greenery and gardens surrounding the walkway was literally a breath of fresh air, and the murals and sculptures were even cooler. The unique designs of the benches along the path were neat to see as well, and it was beautiful how the vegetation grew all around the old railroad tracks.
Next we walked to the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid and its accompanying Sea, Air & Space Museum. While this part of the trip wasn’t necessarily my scene, the boat was pretty spectacular, and so was all the technology. The planes were magnificent as well, and the sheer amount of equipment housed on the boat blew my mind. They even had a whole space shuttle in the museum, and it was surreal to see something in person that usually you only see on the news. and of course, it wouldn’t be a high school field trip without the amusing debates about how a massive battleship floats when tiny pebbles sink!
Our final stop on the way back to Bryant Park was at Rockefeller Center. It was a perfect way to sum up the trip, as the center itself was super cool, the lights and decorations were magical, and the tree was, of course, beautiful.
All in all, our chaperones did a fantastic job with the trip, and I know for a fact every student who went had the time of their life. The experiences truly make me excited to some day make my own way out into the world, and the sneak peek of the big city life only augments the feeling. So, today I’ll reverse the roles by giving readers some advice: Get out there and enjoy big city festivities — you won’t regret it!
