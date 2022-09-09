The school year has begun.
For some, it is the beginning of a whole new chapter of their life. I am speaking of the freshmen who entered Oneonta High School’s doors on Sept. 8. High school might seem like a pretty scary place, but within this column there are some tips and tricks to surviving your first year.
High school will be different from middle school and elementary school as the responsibility and accountability grows. High school should be a place where an individual can walk into a room and feel like they can collaborate with others, participate in conversations, work together on a group project or even just talk to the teacher.
My first tip: In high school it is recommended that you keep up with your homework instead of trying to catch up on homework. Homework is a word that scares most young people. Alas, without homework, I don’t believe that most of the information learned would actually stick in the heads of young individuals. If one is feeling overwhelmed or doesn’t want to ask a question in class, they can go to the teacher at lunch or whenever the teacher has designated a free period to help students. I have used the “office hours“ to ask questions about a lesson that I didn’t want to ask in class. Really, the only way to learn is by asking questions. The teachers are there to help pupils to pass their classes. It might be a little scary at first to ask for help, but the reward of seeing a 100 on the next quiz usually outweighs the fear of asking for help in the first place.
My second piece of advice: Avoid the drama. There will be those in the high school who feed off of drama. I have made it to my senior year without really being involved in it, and it has made my life so much easier. I have been able to focus my energy into friendships that were worthwhile and focus on myself to become a better individual. Some examples of high school drama include: making assumptions about another person, talking about another person behind their back, and spreading unsupported assumptions. It can be very easy to get caught up in the drama, but the unneeded stress can affect your mental health, your sleep, your moods and your grades. At the end of the day, not being involved in high school drama will be worth it. Even though this is advice to incoming freshmen, we can all be reminded of how important it is to give grace to another human being.
Trick number 3: Get involved. Clubs are a great way to meet new people, try new foods and learn about others. I didn’t take advantage of some opportunities that came my way and I do regret that because I think I would’ve built better relationships with certain people. Having an open mindset is very important for freshmen. If the mindset is closed from the first day, a lot of good opportunities will be passed up, which is unfortunate. Only the individual can control their mindset, so why not go in with an open one?
Hopefully, hearing an older student’s advice will be helpful for the incoming freshmen. I am so excited for my senior year and all it has in store for me. I hope that the rest of the students are just as excited to continue their academic journeys. With these tips and tricks, the transition will hopefully be as smooth as possible. The hive is alive and we are a community ready to help out, so take advantage of it!
Anya Sloth is a senior at Oneonta High School. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.