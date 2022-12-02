There are many positions that can be played in a soccer game. I have played a few of them over the years.
I started playing in seventh grade and have continued to play up until my last season ended. The position that I have played the past few years that I hold closest to my heart was goalkeeper. Many people will never understand the amount of pressure there is on a goalie. There are many ups and downs with being a goalie.
For goalies, every single game is different. There may be some where the ball is never in the 18 (the penalty box area) so little work has to be done. Then there are others where the ball is constantly in the 18 and you have to be on your toes. I was lucky enough to have a coach who has played in goal before to guide me through what I was supposed to do. The one thing she always told me was it’s all about angles. You can not be scared to come out of the goal and collide with players. One of my biggest fears while in goal was that I would break a rib or something. In my time as a goalie I had very few and minor injuries which include: getting hit in the head, jammed fingers, clear scratches and bruises.
The number one feeling you feel while in goal is anxiety. During every game I was anxious, especially as the ball would get closer. Techniques I used to calm myself were breathing and closing my eyes — obviously for a split second because I had to pay attention. It looks like a very serious position to play and it is, however if you were near the goal while I was in, you would maybe hear me sing, or just say random things, or talk to my teammates, especially the sweeper.
The number one thing with being a goalie is being brave. Not many people could handle being in goal. It is a hard job and it wears on your body. Many people think that they can walk into a goal and just do amazing. However, there are many factors you have to have and many training things you have to do. Every day before a game I had to warm up and the warmups involve jumping, and diving, and running. Some even involved doing crunches. The goalie is supposed to be the fittest on the team so they can be fast, alert and agile. It’s important as a goalie to communicate with your team on and off of the field, but especially on the field. The goalie sees everything. I was neverf one to talk and let my team know what was going on until I realized how much talking could help them out.
When it comes to winning and losing in a goal, you may feel like it’s your fault. I know I did quite a lot. I always thought it was my fault after a loss, but you have to remember that the ball goes through three lines of defense before it comes to the goal, so it isn’t entirely your fault. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that. The best feeling in the world is watching your teammates score a goal and watching them do amazing things on the field. Some goalies like to act like they are better than their team because they are the goalie but that doesn’t matter.
So for anyone thinking about being in goal or is in goal currently, remember these things. Confidence, bravery, firmness and communication. All of these things are very important. This is what it was like to be a goalie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.