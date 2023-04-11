On March 29, Templeton Foundation, which has proposed to build an apartment complex and townhouses in the village of Cooperstown, was issued a temporary restraining order preventing it from further work on Averill Road, by Madison County Supreme Court Justice Patrick O’Sullivan.
Attorney Douglas Zamelis said he filed the petition on behalf of his clients Michael Swatling and Carolyn O’Brien, who live on Averill Road across from the proposed development. He said the village heard about the project in December and voted on it in January.
According to village board meeting minutes from Jan. 4, Templeton Foundation has proposed building a 24-unit apartment complex, two clusters of townhouses containing six units in each, and 75 parking spaces on property along Averill Road in the village of Cooperstown.
According to the minutes, the proposal was brought before the village’s zoning board on Dec. 6, as the company sought variances for its project. Templeton Foundation, which is headquartered at 1 Atwell Road, said the apartments will house Bassett Health Care employees.
During the Dec. 6, meeting, the zoning board appointed the village board of trustees as lead agency in State Environmental Quality Review Act proceedings, the minutes said.
The village board held a public hearing about the zoning variances on Jan. 4, and several people spoke in favor of or against the proposal, and raised concerns about stormwater runoff, water, sewer and road conditions, the minutes said. The board of trustees unanimously approved the SEQR and the special use permit with four conditions the minutes said.
In January, Zamelis, on behalf of Swatling and O’Brien, filed an Article 78 Lawsuit against the village and Templeton Foundation, saying the SEQR was not completed properly. According to court records, O’Sullivan agreed and the initial plan was deemed “null and void.”
The ruling allowed Templeton Foundation to submit a new application to the village.
According to Feb. 27, village board minutes, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said there were no updates at the time and no application had been received. The same was said during the March 9, meeting, according to the minutes. During the March 9, meeting, the village board approved hiring Passero Associates Engineering Architecture for Transportation Engineering Services, to conduct a traffic study on Averill Road, the minutes said.
According to the March 9, minutes, which are available on the village’s website, “Discussion was held on a potential lawsuit against the Village for site work that has been done on Averill Road. Mayor Tillapaugh stated that the previous application from Bassett for the Averill Road project is null and void, there is no SEQRA, and that a curb cut and tree work for Averill Road went through all of the appropriate channels. The Templeton Foundation discussed the tree cutting with the Zoning Enforcement Officer. They also submitted an Application to Alter Village Property within the Right of Way and paid the $1,000 fee.”
According to a letter forwarded by Zamelis, the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a stop work order to Templeton Foundation on Tuesday, April 4, after it failed to obtain a stormwater permit prior to harvesting trees on its Averill Road property in Cooperstown. According to the letter, the department was made aware on March 20, that construction was occurring at the Averill Road site and erosion and sediment controls were not put in place. The letter said division of water staff visited the site and saw six acres of trees had been cleared.
According to the letter, Templeton Foundation has until April 14 to provide information about work, stabilize the site and furnish a description of the planned use of the site.
Zamelis and the attorneys for the village and Templeton Foundation were back in court in Madison County Thursday, April 6, to argue about the temporary restraining order. In an email Thursday evening, Zamelis said O’Sullivan continued the temporary restraining order but let the foundation on the property to take soil samples.
