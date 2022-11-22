The Farmers’ Museum will present “Thanksgiving at The Farm” Nov. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but visitors are asked to consider a donation to benefit the museum’s education programs.
Visitors can walk through the museum’s 19th-century country village and see blacksmiths forging cooking utensils throughout the day at the Blacksmith Shop, according to a media release. The village printer can will demonstrate producing historic recipes using a period printing press. Traditional cooking methods and recipes will be demonstrated at the Lippitt Farmhouse. Interpreters at the pharmacy in the museum’s country village will prepare medications “from a bygone era that help aid digestion,” the release said.
On Saturday only from 2 to 3 p.m., Onondaga, Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) scholar and storyteller Perry Ground will present a family-friendly history of Thanksgiving from a Native American perspective. “Re-Thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday” is best suited for ages 10 and older, the release said. A corn-husk doll craft making activity will follow the presentation. “Perry’s warm, engaging talk will include images and historical information. While the content of this presentation will best be understood by those ages 10 and older, Perry’s interactive style and memorable presence makes him a favorite for all ages,” according to the releae. The program will take place in the museum’s Louis C. Jones Center. Admission for the separate program is free.
Visitors can see heritage-breed turkeys and visit farm animals. There will be activities and crafts for kids. The Crossroads Café will be open each day.
There will be shopping opportunities at The Farmers’ Museum Store and Todd’s General Store, including merchandise based on the history and culture of New York and rural America. Starting Friday, Nov. 25, the store will be open daily for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 24.
The Fenimore Art Museum — just across the road — will have several exhibits on view, including “The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt,” on view through Dec. 31.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Hwy 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown. For more information, visit FarmersMuseum.org
