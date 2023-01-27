The Family Resource Network, was founded by a group of parents of children with special needs who were struggling to find appropriate services for their loved ones. Our mission for nearly 30 years has been, “Individuals with special needs deserve every opportunity to achieve their unique potential. FRN was founded by parents to enhance the lives of individuals with special needs and their families, empowering them to lead productive, independent lives within the community.” We are a non-profit organization that works to connect families who have children with any type of disability or challenge, with appropriate services by creating a strength-based family plan.
FRN provides programs for families that are caring for a loved one who is eligible for services through the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. We offer workshops and conferences presented by experts that cover a variety of disability-related topics, guidance on how to get started in determining if your loved one is eligible for OPWDD services, education advocacy to help families navigate the special education system and weekly online and phone support groups for families or guardians raising children with special needs. In addition, FRN provides a social skills group for individuals with OPWDD eligibility and their families, offering the opportunity to develop their social skills in an open, friendly and accepting environment through a variety of events and activities where they are able to socialize with other families that have similar challenges.
For families raising a child or teen who is experiencing social, emotional, developmental or behavioral challenges at home or at school, FRN has programs that can help. FRN has Family Peer Advocates who have lived-experience as the parent (biological, foster, adoptive) or primary caregiver of a child/youth with a social, emotional, behavioral, mental health or developmental disability. They receive training to develop skills and strategies to empower other families. They foster effective parent-professional partnerships and promote the practice of family-driven and youth-guided approaches. The Family Resource Network provides Family Peer Advocacy services through Children and Family Treatment and Support Services in Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties.
Finally, FRN has programming for youth through our very popular Teen Scene Program. Teen Scene is a program that connects with youth and their families both virtually and in-person at least two times per month. Teen Scene is a free group for youth and their families who are interested in a fun, safe social experience. The themes of our virtual events change each month and are facilitated by Family Resource Network staff and hosted through ZOOM. In-person events are family centered and held out in the community.
Our goal is to promote wellness by providing support, hope and advocacy to youth and families who are currently experiencing social, emotional, medical, developmental or behavioral challenges.
For more information about any of these programs, our upcoming events or to find out how you or your business can help support FRN’s mission and work throughout our community, please visit our website at www.familyrn.org or call our office at 607-432-0001.
FRN is very excited for the return of our Duck Derby Family Fun Day this spring. The Duck Derby is our agency’s main fundraiser for the year and the money raised during this event helps support agency programming and operations not covered by grants, Medicaid and any other funding sources. FRN’s sixth annual Duck Derby will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 in Neahwa Park in Oneonta. This is a family friendly event that combines the excitement of multiple rubber duck races down the Mill Creek, face painting, an amazing DJ, and tons of make and take crafts. Every year we add more fun and accessible activities to the day. In addition, this event has become a much-anticipated opportunity for other area non-profit organizations to come together and connect with community members about the wonderful programs that they offer.
To find out more about getting involved as a sponsor or a tabling agency contact our office at 607-432-0001. Thank you in advance for your support.
