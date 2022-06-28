This editorial originally appeared in Press-Republican. We agree with its sentiments.
Every four years, we get to elect a president of the United States. Presidential elections are a huge deal, but they are not the only important elections.
Mid-term elections, which we have this year, are often seen as just as, or maybe even more, important than presidential tilts.
The mid-term elections decide who controls the two houses of Congress: the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The sitting president can do little in terms of implementing his or her agenda if they do not control the congress.
Right now, we have a Democrat in the White House in Joe Biden and Democrats hold control of the House and the Senate. But they just barely hold the Senate.
All 435 seats in the House are up for election this year, and Republicans are pushing hard to gain control.
One third of the Senate seats are up for election this year.
If Republicans win a majority of House seats, it will be nearly impossible for Biden to succeed in any of his endeavors.
Such a stalemate usually produces little in terms of government action. We have seen this type of political schism many times in the past.
Since World War II, there have been seven Democratic presidents and seven Republican presidents. Control of Congress has bounced back and forth several times since then as well.
In this year’s election, voters will have an important job. Do they want to keep Democrats in control to see if the Biden agenda can take shape and do some good, or are they so disillusioned with the president and his actions, or inactions, that they want a major change?
Time will tell.
As the year marches on, we will see more and more campaigning for House and Senate seats. The process can be draining and aggravating for voters who must sit through commercial after commercial of advertisements that many find disingenuous at best.
But participate in the process we must, and there are plenty of ways to get the truth about each candidate.
Meeting them face to face and having a frank conversation with them seems to be the best way to make a decision, but that seems to be happening less and less in these days of controlled campaigning.
News outlets do their best to report candidate’s positions on issues, but even they are limited to access to the candidates more so than before, which hurts the process.
But the last thing we need is for that frustration to keep people at home. The only way we function as one nation is if Americans of all stripes make their voices heard and a big part of that is getting out and saying who you want as a leader.
No matter if you vote or not, change will come. It’s up to you if you want to have a hand in it.
We saw record turnout in the 2020 presidential election, and we need more of that this time around.
The mid-term election is just far too important to sit this one out.
Be a player in your democracy and make a difference.
