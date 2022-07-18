The prospects of a rematch on the 2020 presidential race seem to grow dimmer every day. Biden versus Trump? Not likely. And that means an open road for every senator and governor who sees a president in the mirror every morning when they shave (or put on lipstick, even).
On the Democratic side, it’s hard to see how Biden turns things around. The economy is heading south — even Democrats say we’re on the wrong track — and Biden’s approval rating is under 40% according to most polls. More troubling still are the number of Democrats who want another choice. According to a much-repeated poll done by The New York Times and Siena College released last week, 64% of Democrats want another choice for 2024.
Donald Trump is, or should be, in even worse shape. If the Jan. 6 committee hearings do not result in prosecutions of the former president or those close to him, they should at least spell the end of his reelection ambitions. This is a man who tried to subvert democracy. The testimony is damning, and if most Americans didn’t watch the hearings, they will certainly see the excerpts if Trump ever runs again. Trump remains the choice of 49% of Republican primary voters, meaning that he is not the choice of half the party, a decrease in his standing.
What that means is that, on both sides, there is at least the prospect of an open contest for the nomination, with a special bonus that, on both sides, there is the opportunity to emerge as a victor by knocking off the party’s titular leader.
There will, of course, be the usual grumbling about how unfair and unrepresentative the process is for picking a nominee. Trump and Biden could both win national primaries a lot more easily than they may win Iowa and New Hampshire. No one goes to Iowa and New Hampshire because of the number of delegates they award; they work these early primaries and caucuses because of the attention you get and the screening function they play.
So, if not Biden and Trump, then who? We are always looking for the perfect candidate we’ve never heard of, but if you’ve never heard of him or her, can they really be ready to be president? The usual source of candidates is the Senate, because the Senate is full of frustrated would-be leaders. The problem is that the Congress as a whole is held in lower regard than your local used car dealer, which is not an ideal base for running. Being a governor is “better” right now. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is the candidate from central casting. But it is way too early to place bets, except on the likelihood of a whole new ballgame in 2024.
