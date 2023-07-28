Today is Saturday, July 29, the 210th day of 2023. There are 155 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
Today's Birthday: Actor Wil Wheaton is 51.
Today is Sunday, July 30, the 211th day of 2023. There are 154 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
