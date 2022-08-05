Today is Saturday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2022. There are 147 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths.
Today's Birthday: Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 41.
Today is Sunday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2022. There are 146 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
Today's Birthday: NHL center Sidney Crosby is 35.
