Today is Saturday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2023. There are 330 days left in the year.
Saturday's Highlight in History: In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.
Saturday's Birthday: Rock singer Alice Cooper is 75.
Today is Sunday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2023. There are 335 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 1922, the first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.
Sunday's Birthday: Actor Laura Linney is 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.