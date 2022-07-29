Today is Saturday, July 30, the 211th day of 2022. There are 154 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 30, 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine.
Today’s Birthday: Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75.
Today is Sunday, July 31, the 212th day of 2022.
There are 153 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 31, 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
Today’s Birthday’s: Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 64. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 28.
