Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2022. There are 42 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
Today's Birthday: Actor Adam Driver is 39.
Today is Sunday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2022. There are 41 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.
Today's Birthday: President Joe Biden is 80.
