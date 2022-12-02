Today is Saturday, Dec. 3, the 337th day of 2022. There are 28 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
Today’s Birthday: Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 74.
Today is Sunday, Dec. 4, the 338th day of 2022. There are 27 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History: On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time for a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.
Today’s Birthday: Rapper Jay-Z is 53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.