Today is Saturday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2023. There are 148 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 5, 1981, the federal government began firing air traffic controllers who had gone out on strike.
Today’s Birthday: Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 57.
Today is Sunday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2023. There are 147 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths.
Today’s Birthday: Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 80.
