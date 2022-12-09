Today is Saturday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2022. There are 21 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1958, the first domestic passenger jet flight took place in the U.S. as a National Airlines Boeing 707 flew 111 passengers from New York to Miami in about 2 1/2 hours.
Today's Birthday: TV chef Bobby Flay is 58.
Today is Sunday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2022. There are 20 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.
Today's Birthday: Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 61.
