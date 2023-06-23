Today is Saturday, June 24, the 175th day of 2023. There are 190 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
Today's Birthday: Musician Mick Fleetwood is 76.
Today is Sunday, June 25, the 176th day of 2023. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50.
Today's Birthday: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 69.
