Today is Saturday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2022. There are 49 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Nov. 12, 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.
Today's Birthday: NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 34.
Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
Today's Birthday: Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 55.
