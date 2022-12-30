Today is Saturday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2022.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Dec. 31, 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.
Today's Birthday: Donald Trump Jr. is 45.
Today is Sunday, Jan. 1, the first day of 2023. There are 364 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”
Today's Birthday: Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 65.
