Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2022. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Today’s Birthday: NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 37.
Today is Sunday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2022. There are 104 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1851, the first edition of The New York Times was published.
Today’s Birthday: Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 51.
