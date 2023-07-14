Today is Saturday, July 15, the 196th day of 2023. There are 169 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1870, Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union.
Today's Birthday: Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 73.
Today is Sunday, July 16, the 197th day of 2023. There are 168 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy in Florida on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.
Today's Birthday: Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 56.
