Today is Saturday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2023. There are 309 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 2010, in Vancouver, the Canadian women beat the United States 2-0 for their third straight Olympic hockey title.
Saturday's Birthday: Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 81.
Today is Sunday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2023. There are 308 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 2016, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stunned the Republican establishment by endorsing Donald Trump for president.
Sunday's Birthday: . Singer Erykah Badu (EHR’-ih-kah bah-DOO’) is 52.
