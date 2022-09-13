Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2022. There are 108 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
Today’s Birthday: Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 56.
