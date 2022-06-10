• Saturday, June 11, is the 162nd day of 2022. There are 203 days left in the year.

Saturday’s Highlight in History: On June 11, 1770, Captain James Cook, commander of the British ship Endeavour, “discovered” the Great Barrier Reef off Australia by running onto it.

Saturday’s Birthday: Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 66.

• Sunday, June 12, is the 163rd day of 2022. There are 202 days left in the year.

Sunday’s Highlight in History: On June 12, 1630, Englishman John Winthrop, leading a fleet carrying Puritan refugees, arrived at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where he became its governor.

Sunday’s Birthday: Sportscaster Marv Albert is 81.

Tags

Trending Video