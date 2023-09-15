Today is Saturday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2023. There are 106 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History: On Sept. 16, 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
Today's Birthday: Magician David Copperfield is 67.
Today is Sunday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2023. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street.
Today's Birthday: NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 38.
