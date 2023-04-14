Today is Saturday, April 15, the 105th day of 2023. There are 260 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland, more than 2 1/2 hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.
Saturday's Birthday: Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 64.
Today is Sunday, April 16, the 106th day of 2023. There are 259 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 1889, comedian and movie director Charles Chaplin was born in London.
Sunday's Birthday: Actor Ellen Barkin is 69.
