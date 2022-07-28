Today is Friday, July 29, the 210th day of 2022. There are 155 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors was future Arizona senator John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.)
Today’s Birthday: Documentary maker Ken Burns is 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.