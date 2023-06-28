Today is Thursday, June 29, the 180th day of 2023. There are 185 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1927, the first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, California, in 25 hours, 50 minutes.
Today's Birthday: Actor Gary Busey is 79.
