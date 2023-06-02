Today is Saturday, June 3, the 154th day of 2023. There are 211 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 2008, Barack Obama claimed the Democratic presidential nomination.
Saturday’s Birthday: TV host Anderson Cooper is 56.
Today is Sunday, June 4, the 155th day of 2023. There are 210 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 1985, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling striking down an Alabama law providing for a daily minute of silence in public schools.
Sunday’s Birthday: Actor Bruce Dern is 87.
