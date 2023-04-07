Today is Saturday, April 8, the 98th day of 2023. There are 267 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 1973, artist Pablo Picasso died in Mougins (MOO’-zhun), France, at age 91.
Saturday's Birthday: Movie director John Madden is 74.
Today is Sunday, April 9, the 99th day of 2023. There are 266 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Sunday's Birthday: Actor Cynthia Nixon is 57.
