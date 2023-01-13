Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2023. There are 351 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.
Today's Birthday: Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 59.
Today is Sunday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2023. There are 350 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 15, 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta.
Today's Birthday: Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.