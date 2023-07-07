Today is Saturday, July 8, the 189th day of 2023. There are 176 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 8, 1972, the Nixon administration announced a deal to sell $750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets were also engaged in secretly buying subsidized American grain, resulting in what critics dubbed “The Great Grain Robbery.”)
Today's Birthday: Actor Kevin Bacon is 65.
Today is Sunday, July 9, the 190th day of 2023. There are 175 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
Today's Birthday: Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.