Today is Saturday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2023. There are 183 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 1, 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.
Today's Birthday: Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 52.
Today is Sunday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2023. There are 182 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
Today's Birthday: Actor Margot Robbie is 33.
