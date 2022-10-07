Today is Saturday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2022. There are 84 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.
Today's Birthday: Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 37.
Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
Today's Birthday: Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 70.
