Today is Thursday, June 30, the 181st day of 2022. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On June 30, 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expired, having failed to receive the required number of ratifications for its adoption, despite having its seven-year deadline extended by three years.
Today’s Birthdays: Former boxer Mike Tyson is 56 and Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 37.
