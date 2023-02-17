Today is Saturday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2023. There are 316 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1885, Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published in the U.S. for the first time (after being published in Britain and Canada).
Saturday's Birthday: Singer Yoko Ono is 90.
Today is Sunday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2023. There are 315 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 2008, an ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.
Sunday's Birthday: Singer Smokey Robinson is 83.
