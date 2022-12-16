Today is Saturday, Dec. 17, the 351st day of 2022. There are 14 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died after more than a decade of iron rule; he was 69, according to official records, but some reports indicated he was 70.
Today's Birthday: Pope Francis is 86.
Today is Sunday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2022. There are 13 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.
Today' Birthday: Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 21.
